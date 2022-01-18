Jodie Sweetin Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski

Jodie Sweetin has something happy to celebrate.

The “Full House” star revealed on Instagram that she’s engaged to Mescal Wasilewski by sharing a selfie of the happy couple showing off her engagement ring.

She captioned the post with a poem by Maya Angelou, that read:

“In all the world there is

No heart for me like yours.

In all the world there is

No love for you like mine”

~Maya Angelou”

“I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us. Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together. I think I’m really gonna like turning 40 ❤️❤️❤️💍 #soontobemrs #moreinloveeveryday” #happy40thbirthdaytome,” she continued the post.

The couple have been together since 2018 and confirmed their relationship on Instagram at the time with a photo collage.

Jodie’s engagement comes just days after her “Full House” costar Bob Saget was laid to rest in Los Angeles on Friday, five days after he was found dead in Florida at the age of 65.

His family was in attendance, including wife Kelly Rizzo as well as his three daughters, Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara. His on-screen “Full House” family, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, were also reportedly in attendance.

