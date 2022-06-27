Jodie Sweetin Gets Shoved To The Ground By Police at Abortion Rights Protest

Jodie Sweetin appeared to get knocked to the ground by police during an abortion rights protest in Los Angeles.

In the video filmed by Michael Ade, the “Full House” star can been seen tripping over the curb and falling to the ground after being shoved by the police. She quickly got up and joined the protesters to chant, “No justice, no peace.”

Ade posted the video on Instagram, writing, “It pained me to see @JodieSweetin thrown to the ground by members of the LAPD as she was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway…SMH @LAPDHQ what are y’all doing?”

His post continued with, “Jodi is the definition of a real one and fortunately she’s okay! But for others who choose to protest today move with caution and keep your head on swivel. It’s going to be a very long summer.”

Warning: The video of the incident can be seen below and has explicit language.

Jodie is also speaking out in a statement to multiple outlets about the incident, “I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court.”

Adding, “Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”

An LAPD spokesperson tells Access Hollywood that “they are aware of the video. The force used will be evaluated by the Los Angeles Police Department Policies and Procedures.”