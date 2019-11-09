Joe Giudice Is Poppin’ Bottles And Toasting His Family During Their Sweet Reunion In Italy

The Giudice family is Italian Strong! At least, that’s what patriarch Joe Giudice captioned one of his most recent Instagram photos of the family’s reunion in Italy.

Teresa Giudice and her daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, flew to Italy earlier this week for the family’s first time all together since Joe was released from prison. Joe was deported to Italy in early October following his incarceration for mail, wire, and bank fraud.

The entire Giudice family has been documenting the trip on social media and it appears Joe’s daughters are so happy to be reunited with their dad! “Never been more happy,” Joe’s daughter Milania captioned a photo of the two smiling together.

Joe’s oldest daughter Gia posted a similar photo with her papa to Instagram, also promising there’s “More to come,” in her caption!

But perhaps no one is more overjoyed about the reunion than Joe. The 47-year-old kicked off the family reunion by going out dancing with his daughters! Dressed in an eye-catching pink shirt that showed off his new slimmed-down bod, Joe proved just how happy he was to be reunited with his girls on Instagram. “Had the best night with my girls❤️ so happy you guys are here my heart is filled.. audriana was too tired :(“

The picture is followed by a few sweet videos of Joe taking each of his daughters out on to the floor for a daddy-daughter dance. The girls and Joe were all smiles as they took over the dance floor!

Joe also took to his story to prove he isn’t taking this opportunity to reconnect with his family for granted. “To new beginnings and my amazing family,” he captioned a video in part on his Instagram story. He then delivered a sweet speech about celebrating the family’s reunion before revealing the sweetest surprise—he had found a bottle of Teresa’s favorite Bellini!

Joe popped the bottle—after some struggles—much to the delight of his girls.

But this trip is about more than just a reunion for the family. It’s a chance for Joe and Teresa to see each other for the first time since Joe’s stint in prison, and the two have been open about the struggles they face in their relationship.

“I’m waiting until I get there to see if I feel differently,” Teresa said on a special edition of “Watch What Happens Live” where Joe appeared via video chat. “I just feel like when you live apart. … He says the same thing, when he sees me, he may not want this either. We’ll know when we see each other.”

So far, it seems the family is focusing on having a good time together. The Giudices are taking a tour of the beautiful Italian countryside, and even got the chance to meet Joe’s 92-year-old grandmother!