Joe Giudice Speaks Out Amid Deportation Battle: ‘I’ve Learned A Valuable Lesson From All This’

As Joe Giudice continues his latest deportation appeal from Italy, he’s not dwelling on the past.

“You just gotta look forward and never look back,” the former “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” said in a video message shared with Bravo’s The Daily Dish on Oct. 21, which marked one of the first times Joe has spoken out since landing in his native country.

“Life, it’s always better to look through the windshield and not through the rearview mirror,” he continued. “You know, it’s a much bigger picture when you’re looking through the windshield. But at the end of the day, people make mistakes. Nobody’s perfect.”

“But I’ve learned a valuable lesson from all of this, and I know my family is the most important thing to me,” he added. “But it’s better that I’m out here than in there, and I just want to let you know that I love you, and I’m always here for you. You know that.”

WATCH: ‘RHONJ’s’ Joe Giudice Heads To Italy After Being Released From ICE Custody: He’s ‘Extremely Happy’



Joe flew to Italy on Oct. 11 following a seven-month stay in an ICE facility. Before that, he had spent more than three years in prison bars for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

Despite living in the United States since he was an infant, Joe is not an American citizen. Last year, a judge decided that the reality star be deported following his prison sentence – a decision that Joe and his legal team haven’t given up on overturning.

“We are still fighting, and it is his desire to return home to the United States to be reunited with his family,” Joe’s attorney, James J. Leonard Jr., recently told People.

As Joe raises his voice amid his legal fight, his wife, Teresa Giudice, is entering the conversation, too. The Bravo star took to Twitter to reveal that she and her husband will be participating in a special discussion with Andy Cohen, which will air on Oct. 27.

“Joe and I will be sitting down with @Andy to discuss everything that has been happening with us and our family the past few months,” she wrote. “Tune in to a special ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked’ airing Sunday at 8 p.m. on @bravotv #RHONJ.”