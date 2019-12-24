Joe Giudice Reunites With Daughters In Italy For Christmas After Split From Teresa Giudice

Ciao, bella! Joe and Teresa Giudice’s children are having an Italian Christmas.

The couple’s four daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, returned to Italy on Christmas Eve to spend the holiday with their father shortly after the announcement of their parents’ split.

Joe shared an Instagram video of the heartwarming reunion with his girls as he picked them up from the airport. “They are so cute so Happy,” he captioned the post.

Joe also shared a second video of their driver struggling to pack the girls’ multiple pieces luggage into the car. The reality star then panned to his daughters and said, “Hi girls. Welcome to Italy again. I love you.”

Teresa previously told PEOPLE that her daughters would be spending Christmas abroad, though she could not attend herself due to work commitments.

The girls’ trip overseas follows the news of Teresa and Joe’s separation after 20 years of marriage. “They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and they agreed that each had to move on,” a source close to the family told PEOPLE. “They are doing so amicably and very slowly.” Though the insider added, “There are no plans for divorce” at this time.

— Gabi Duncan