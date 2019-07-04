Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Share First Photos From Their Wedding

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are loving married life!

The couple shared the first photos from their wedding in France.

In the black-and-white snap, the couple is seen grinning and walking down the aisle. The “Game of Thrones” star’s wedding dress is long sleeved and low cut with intricate detailing. She clutches a bouquet and is wearing her hair down with light curls.

“Mr and Mrs Jonas,” she captioned the snap.

Her “GoT” co-star Lena Headey wished the well writing, “Sophie Sophie… More than I can take so beautiful, what a woman. Happy happy days to you both.”

Priyanka Chopra also chimed in saying, “Beautiful!”

The duo tied the knot for the second time in a ceremony last week in a ceremony in Sarrains in Southern France. They then had a lavish reception at the Chateau de Tourreau.

Wedding guests included Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Danielle and Kevin Jonas, Maisie Williams and more.

Joe and Sophie tied the knot for the first time in Las Vegas on May 1 following the Billboard Music Awards. The wedding was live streamed by Diplo, and fans got to see Dan + Shay serenade them singing, “Speechless.”

We’re hoping Joe and Sophie share even more photos from their big day!

Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Wedding Pics! View Gallery

— Stephanie Swaim