Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Throw Pre-Wedding Party At Provence Hotel

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding weekend festivities have officially kicked off!

Ahead of their anticipated second ceremony, the newlyweds hosted a celebratory dinner party at the Hotel Crillon le Brave in Provence, France, on Thursday night.

As seen in photos shared by People, Sophie wore a curve-hugging white dress, pulling her hair back into a sleek updo. Joe, meanwhile, sported a double-breasted, pinstripe suit and held his bride’s hand as they mingled outside.

Sophie and Joe first arrived at the Chateau de Torreau, the venue where they’re expected to tie the knot, on Thursday morning. Paparazzi spotted staff greeting the lovebirds and handing them cocktails on the front steps of the Sarrians estate.

Later that day, the singer and the “Game of Thrones” alum joined up with Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas for a fun afternoon lounging by the chateau pool.

While Nick and Priyanka had joined Joe and Sophie in France earlier this month, Kevin and Danielle were later to join in. The parents swung by Paris for some sweet family time before heading to the chateau.