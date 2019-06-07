Joe Jonas Credits Wife Sophie Turner With Helping Bring The JoBros Back Together (EXCLUSIVE)

We’re a sucker for the Jonas Brothers!

The band chatted exclusively with Access ahead of Spotify’s Carnival of Happiness and the release of their new album, “Happiness Begins” and Joe shared how his wife Sophie Turner helped bring the band back together by helping him personally.

“She’s helped me personally,” he said. “I think when we were all having these conversations, the closest people to us are the ones we relied on for their advice and opinion.”

“(Sophie) never really lived through the years of me doing this with the brothers and she obviously saw a lot of DNCE, so it was really helpful to get her take on it and also her support,” he said. “I see her amazing relationship she has with her brothers and that’s really encouraging.”

“This was an important thing to be able to mend and to have her support meant everything,” he concluded.

Besides helping bring the band back together, Nick shared about how the brothers’ wives, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas are the best critics of the band.

“I think they’re our most honest critics… But also incredibly supportive,” Nick told Access.

He also shared how all three brothers having such solid relationships and finding love influenced songs on “Happiness Begins.”

“We all have very different relationships and I think that there’s no doubt that finding love became a huge theme within this record as well.”

“As a unit being able to connect on something, a common theme there and so many songs on this album that I think fully represent the many stages of our life that we’re in right now which I think is the best moment of our lives,” he stated.

“(It’s) kind of insane when the stars align and three brothers who had a very crazy couple years, to be able to experience that joy in the same time in their lives and write about it and make a record that they’re really proud of,” he added.

“Happiness Begins” is available now.

— Stephanie Swaim