Joe Jonas Files For Divorce From Sophie Turner After 4 Years Of Marriage

It’s over for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

The pop star has filed for divorce from his wife of four years, Access Hollywood confirms.

According to court documents obtained by Access, Joe filed a petition for dissolution of marriage in Miami Dade County, Fla., on Tuesday. The papers state that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

Joe, 34, and Sophie, 27, are also parents two young daughters: Willa, 3, and a younger girl they welcomed last year whose initials were cited as “DJ” in the divorce filing. The former couple appears to be planning for joint custody.

“It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility,” the papers state.

In addition, the exes intend to uphold their prenuptial agreement.

Access Hollywood has reached out to both Joe and Sophie’s reps for comment.

The news comes just days after a source told People that the Jonas Brothers musician had retained a divorce lawyer, though Joe was later spotted wearing his wedding ring while onstage with his band over the weekend. Less than 24 hours before his divorce filing, the singer also posted an Instagram photo in which the ring is prominently displayed.

He and the “Game of Thrones” star tied the knot in 2019 in two celebrations – one in Las Vegas after that year’s Billboard Music Awards and then in a more formal ceremony in France.

Sophie most recently posted about Joe in honor of his Aug. 16 birthday, sharing a selfie on her Instagram story of the pair sporting matching pajamas. Just two days earlier, she also dropped a carousel of images featuring a romantic photo of her kissing Joe’s hand as she attended one of the Jonas Brothers’ New York City concerts.