Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Get Married In Surprise Vegas Wedding After The Billboard Music Awards

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner just couldn’t wait to say “I do”!

Despite reportedly planning to tie the knot in France this summer, the couple surprised fans with a Las Vegas wedding following the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night.

Diplo documented the nuptials on his Instagram story and in live video, giving fans a peek at the couple entering a Sin City chapel and later exchanging vows with apparent Ring Pops (!) as an Elvis impersonator officiated the ceremony.

Joe’s brothers Nick and Kevin were on hand at the altar in matching suits.

The groom himself also posted a video of Diplo lending his DJ skills to the event, where Dan + Shay were seen performing an acoustic version of their hit “Speechless” as Sophie walked down the aisle. Khalid and “Riverdale” star Cole Sprouse were among the other celebrities reportedly spotted in attendance.

Diplo followers first noticed something was afoot when he posted an IG clip in which Sophie could be seen in a white jumpsuit and veil alongside her groom and their guests.

“Gonna hit up this wedding real quick,” the EDM star teased in his caption.

Access obtained a copy of the marriage license, which was filed on Wednesday in Clark County, Nev., and listed the pop star and the “Game of Thrones” actress’ names.

What happened in Vegas didn’t stay there this time! Congrats to the happy newlyweds.

Story developing…

— Erin Biglow

