Ryan Reynolds Awkwardly Crashes Hugh Jackman’s ‘X-Men’ Zoom Reunion

Ryan Reynolds just added some fuel to the fire of his and Hugh Jackman‘s long-running “feud”!

The “Deadpool” star was an unexpected guest in Hugh’s Zoom call with his fellow cast members in the original “X-Men,” which hit theaters 20 years ago this July.

To celebrate the two-decade milestone, Hugh, Halle Berry, Patrick Stewart and Famke Janssen caught up virtually – only to be interrupted by Ryan, a newer member of the franchise.

“I hope it’s OK if I join,” he said after a long silence. “I figured we were all in ‘X-Men’ together.”

“X-Men: Origins,” Halle corrected.

Then, to make things even more cringe-worthy, Ryan invited two other more recent X-Men stars, Sophie Turner and James McAvoy, to pop in – but even they weren’t too into it!

“Oh sorry, I thought this was the ‘Game of Thrones’ reunion,” Sophie quipped, quickly exiting the chat.

Everyone then began leaving in rapid succession – Famke and Halle for a James Bond reunion, James for a “Split” reunion and Patrick for a “Star Trek” reunion – making room for Liev Schrieber to join at the last minute!

The hilarious sketch aired as part of “Global Citizen’s Global Goal: Unite for Our Future – The Concert,” which celebrated the heroic acts of essential workers and everyday superheroes.

Watch the entire video below: