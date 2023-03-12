Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Look Loved Up At 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had a date night out after the Oscars!

The couple stepped out on Sunday night to attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and they definitely brought their fashion A-game while out at the glamorous party.

The duo both rocked color coordinating all-black ensembles while posing it up on the red carpet.

The “Game of Thrones” alum sizzled in a black embellished look that was sheer on the dramatic sweeping sleeves and the legs.

The Jonas Brothers singer was dapper in a black suit with floral embellishments on the hem.