Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Look Loved Up At 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had a date night out after the Oscars!

The couple stepped out on Sunday night to attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and they definitely brought their fashion A-game while out at the glamorous party.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner arrive at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images)

The duo both rocked color coordinating all-black ensembles while posing it up on the red carpet.

The “Game of Thrones” alum sizzled in a black embellished look that was sheer on the dramatic sweeping sleeves and the legs.

The Jonas Brothers singer was dapper in a black suit with floral embellishments on the hem.

