Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Welcome Their Second Child, A Baby Girl

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially parents of two!

The DNCE frontman and the “Game of Thrones” alum have welcomed their second child, their respective representatives told People.

“Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” they told the publication.

Access Hollywood has reached out to the couple for comment.

The married pair first became parents in July 2020 with the arrival of their daughter Willa.

Back in March, reports first surfaced that the Jonas Brothers singer and “The Staircase” actress were expecting a new addition to their family.

Later that month, Sophie debuted her baby bump at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. She and Joe also cradled her bump on the steps of the Met Gala in May.

In a May interview with Elle, the British beauty officially confirmed her pregnancy and gushed over her little one on the way.

“It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation,” she told the outlet. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

Joe also reflected on their current chapter as expecting parents in an interview with People last month.

“You really don’t know what to expect. I think [I’m] maybe a little less nervous [this time], but I’m just excited,” he told the outlet. “It’s such an amazing part of life.”

Joe and Sophie’s newborn is the fifth member of the youngest generation of Jonases – and his extended family’s fifth baby girl in a row! Kevin Jonas is a proud dad to two daughters, 8-year-old Alena and 5-year-old Valentina, while Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed a baby girl named Malti in January.

