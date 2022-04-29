Joe Jonas Teases New DNCE Song ‘Move’ While Running On A Peloton

Joe Jonas is Burning Up the leaderboard!

The “Sucker” singer appeared in Peloton’s second episode of the fitness brand’s new YouTube series, “On the Leaderboard with Peloton” and Joe spilled some music tea as he worked up a sweat.

While warming up on the Peloton Tread with instructor Olivia Amato, Joe shared what he does to get hyped up for a big performance, which includes a loud scream, a big stretch and even a slap in the face.

“I have a pretty long pre-show ritual,” Joe quipped after he let out a shriek.

Next, the workout buddies got their heart rates up with a challenging round of Pop Culture Pushes and Joe proved that he is in fact a Jonas Brothers stan while answering some trivia questions.

“What is the name of the 2008 Jonas Brothers album that begins with an ‘A’?” Olivia asked, to which Joe replied, “If I get this wrong, I’m going to have a lot of fans upset with me.”

Unsurprisingly, Joe passed the test by giving the correct answer: “A Little Bit Longer.”

Olivia and Joe then turned things up a notch with a hilarious round of Belting It Out, where the pop icon had to sing classic kids tunes like “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” while running.

After he belted a few verses of “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” Joe gave Olivia a snippet of DNCE’s new song “Move.”

“I just wanted people to feel like you’re out somewhere having a good time … the hopeful plan of when we can be back in that headspace… physically, mentally … so we wrote the song kind of about that,” Joe said of the new single, which is set to drop in the near future.

After Joe revealed that he prefers FaceTime over call or text, picks ranch over ketchup and chooses dogs over cats during a round of rapid fire, the two completed their intense workout!

Olivia was clearly impressed with Joe’s running skills and how he prepares for the spotlight, sharing exclusively with Access Hollywood, “I’m excited for viewers to tune-in to ‘On the Leaderboard with Joe Jonas’ to experience first-hand how a pop icon like Joe prioritizes fitness in his life. I can’t wait for people to see us bond over our mutual passion for fitness, music and movement.”

