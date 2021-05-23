The Jonas Brothers Bring The Dance Party To The 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The Jonas Brothers brought the sexy to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards and closed out the award show with a slew of their hits!

They got the crowd on their feet and dancing with the final performance of the night kicking things off with Marshmellow, singing, “Leave Before You Love Me.” Then they broke into a series of their hits including, “Sucker,” “Only Human,” “What A Man Gotta Do” and also their brand new hit, “Remember This.”

PHOTOS: Pink, Nick Jonas, Alicia Keys & More Slay Billboard Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet

Nick, who was hosting the BBMAs on Sunday, also gave a shout out to the crowd at the end of the performance to thank the fans for being so much fun tonight and encouraged them to come out and see the Jonas Brothers on their upcoming Remember This Tour this summer.

If you didn’t know any better, we all just got a front row ticket to their upcoming tour – and it was epic.

