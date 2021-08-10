Joey Lawrence Engaged To Lifetime Movie Costar Samantha Cope A Year After Divorcing Wife

Joey Lawrence is getting ready to say ‘I Do’ for a third time!

The actor revealed in an interview that he’s engaged to actress Samantha Cope just one year after filing to divorce Chandie Lawrence.

While chatting about his upcoming movie “SWIM” to Us Weekly, the “Blossom” star revealed that his writing partner is also his fiancé.

“Believe it or not, my writing partner and I [sold the script to Tubi], I’m continuing my relationship with them,” Joey told the publication. “But we’ve sold an original movie, a romantic comedy, which we’re gonna be making later this year.”

The 45-year-old is busy and not quite ready to start wedding planning yet, “There’s a lot of stuff going on, you know, there’s a lot of stuff going on, which we’ll talk about soon, but yeah, it’s a lot of great stuff,” he said. “A lot of really great stuff. She’s the best person ever.”

The couple met on the set of their upcoming Lifetime movie, “A Deadly Deed” which is directed by Joey’s brother Andrew Lawrence.

“So we met there and out of nowhere, you know, it was a crazy year and a half for everybody, obviously the whole world,” Joey explained. “Then when you least expect [it,] amazing things happen and meeting her has just been really the greatest thing ever.”

“Last year, 2020 was really something,” he continued. “And when you least expect it, you know, you literally meet the perfect person for you, and all those intangibles come into play … and then you meet [the] right person.”

Joey and Samantha’s romance flourished during the Covid-19 pandemic and while they couldn’t go on “typical” dates they enjoyed spending time together.

“It was just hanging out, trapped in that, you know, confined space. And when you can meet the greatest person for you in that kind of environment, it’s saying something,” he told Us Weekly.

Samantha shared a sweet selfie of the couple on Instagram and gushed about Joey writing, “Appreciation post for this guy 🤍! Life is so full of blessings but also little unpredictable battles. I can’t thank you enough for staying positive even in the toughest of times. You’re my fav babe #gratitude.”

This will be Joey’s third marriage. He tied the knot to Michelle Vella in 2002 but the couple split after three years. The actor then married Chandie in 2005 and filed for divorce after 15 years of marriage in July 2020.

