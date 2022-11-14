John Aniston, ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star & Jennifer Aniston’s Father, Dead At 89

Jennifer Aniston is mourning the loss of her dad.

The “Morning Show” star took to Instagram on Monday to announce that her father, John Aniston, passed away at the age of 89 on Nov. 11.

“Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston, you were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time,” Jennifer wrote alongside photos of the father-daughter duo.

“Don’t forget to visit,” she concluded the post.



John is best known for starring on “Days of Our Lives” as Victor Kiriakis.

Jennifer Aniston Honors Dad John Aniston With Surprise Tribute At 2022 Daytime Emmys

Back in June, John was honored with a Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award and Jennifer attended the ceremony virtually to celebrate her father’s longtime soap career.

“This is truly a special moment for me. An opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it’s also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad,” Jennifer said at the event.

Adding, “For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world. His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement.”

John leaves behind Jennifer, son Alex Aniston and his mother, Sherry Rooney, whom he married back in 1984.