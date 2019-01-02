John Cena made sure he was one step ahead of any Nikki Bella split jokes during his highly-anticipated return to the WWE on Wednesday night.

The actor and wrestler made sure to address his 2018 breakup with the WWE Diva before anyone else could, when he returned to the arena for the January 1 episode.

“Why am I here? I don’t yet have a reason. But the great thing about ‘Smackdown Live’ is in 30 seconds, they’re going to play somebody’s music and some man is going to walk down here and try to tell me that I’m an old, broken down, part-time in Hollywood wannabe that should get a haircut and leave WWE faster than Nikki Bella left me,” he said, sending chuckles through the crowd.

But, it turns out, John couldn’t stop the breakup jokes.

Instead of a male wrestler taking the stage, Becky Lynch came out, and brought up John being on WWE marquees for 16 years.

WATCH: Is Nikki Bella Still Having A Hard Time Getting Over John Cena?

“It’s time for someone new to step up, step in and fill your shoes and there’s only one person for the job I think these people would agree with me – that that person is me. If you have a problem with that, Nikki Bella won’t be the only woman to drop you this year,” Becky told the “Bumblebee” star.

Nikki called off their engagement in April 2018, just months before their wedding in Mexico. The couple appeared to try and reconcile, but they ended up officially calling it quits in July.