John Cena Marries Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh In Secret Ceremony

John Cena is a married man!

The WWE star and actor reportedly tied the knot with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh on October 12, 2020 in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida, according to TMZ. The couple filed for a marriage certificate in early October, according to documents obtained by the publication.

The couple first sparked romance speculation in March 2019 when they were spotted getting cozy on a date together in Vancouver, where John was filming “Playing With Fire.”

Fans may not be surprised about the latest wedding news after Shay was seen rocking a giant sparkler on that finger in February 2020. According to E! News, eyewitnesses spotted the diamond during one of the couple’s recent outings in San Diego. Furthermore, John dropped cryptic clues about tying the knot on his Instagram account and even hinted at popping the question on Valentine’s Day.

His relationship with Shay came shortly after his highly publicized split with ex-fiancé Nikki Bella in 2018. The couple were together for 6 years but reportedly broke up because he didn’t want children.

John and Shay made their red carpet debut in October 2019 at the New York City premiere of his film “Playing With Fire”. The couple put their love on display at the event as they walked arm in arm and posed for photos together.

The 43-year-old got candid with hosts Kit Hoover and Scott Evans in January 2020 on Access Daily about keeping his relationship with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh out of the spotlight.

“I’m so grateful for anyone out there who thinks my life is actually interesting … So, I can understand the intrigue there and I’m grateful for it. But I think they can also respectfully understand the fact that some things are for me,” he shared.

This is John’s second wedding. He was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012.

Congratulations to the couple!