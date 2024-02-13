The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

You don’t need a romantic partner to get that warm and fuzzy feeling on Valentine’s Day. You just need new jewelry. Valentine’s Day ends. Chocolate gets eaten, flowers wilt, and some relationships break up. But jewelry is forever (especially if you know how to take care of it)!

This Valentine’s Day, celebrate being the love of your own life. Buy yourself some sparkly new earrings, a shiny new ring, a new necklace or even a gorgeous tennis bracelet from our roundup.

Our V-Day jewelry picks include silver, gold, and crystal jewelry options. No matter if you’re going out for Galentine’s Day, enjoying a romantic date with your boo, or washing down some pink and red sweets with a solo glass of wine, you still deserve a shiny little treat from you, to you! Which is why we’ve chosen pieces that work for every aesthetic and a variety of price points.

Keep reading to shop necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings from Sterling Forever, Katie Dean Jewelry, Nasty Gal, Joey Baby, Little Sky Stone, and so much more.

Shop the best jewelry to buy yourself this Valentine’s Day