John-David Duggar Marries Abbie Burnett

John-David Duggar has tied the knot.
"Counting On" star John, 28, and Abbie Burnett, 26, said "I do" on Saturday.
"We are so excited to be married!" the couple said in a joint statement, posted to the Duggar family website. "It was a beautiful moment and we so appreciate our friends and family for sharing this day with us. Most of all we are thankful to Christ for bringing us together. This is going to be an amazing journey!"
John-David and Abbie began courting back in June.
"We are so excited to announce the courtship of John David and Abbie!" Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar shared on the Family's website at the time. "John David brings our hearts so much joy and we’ve watched him faithfully pray, wait, and trust God for the right girl to come along! Now, a beautiful relationship has blossomed between the two of them. We can’t wait to see what the Lord will do in the future."
The following month it was announced that the pair had gotten engaged.
