John Early & Kate Berlant Bring The Laughs In Wild First Trailer For New Sketch Comedy Special (Exclusive)

John Early and Kate Berlant are as funny as ever in the side-splitting first trailer for their new Peacock sketch comedy special.

In “Would It Kill You To Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early,” the comedy partners play exaggerated versions of themselves who reunite years after a public fallout.

In a scene from the trailer, TV journalist Meredith Vieira makes a cameo and prepares to interview the former co-stars about their feud.

Other sketches show John and Kate transforming into a wide variety of zany characters.

News of the one-hour comedy special, which was directed by Andrew DeYoung, was announced back in March.

“We are beyond excited that Kate and John are bringing their comedic talents to Peacock,” Katie Hockmeyer, executive vice president of late night programming and comedy specials for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement at the time. “This one-of-a-kind special is so brilliant and fun and we can’t wait for our audience to see this magic.”

John has appeared on “Search Party” and “The Afterparty” and has done voice work for “Tuca & Bertie,” among other series; he’s also appeared in movies like “Other People,” “The Disaster Artist” and “Late Night.”

Kate is also known for her work “Search Party” and “Tuca & Bertie” and also has upcoming roles in the thriller “Don’t Worry Darling” and the TV adaptation of “A League of their Own.”

“Would It Kill You To Laugh?” premieres June 24 on Peacock.