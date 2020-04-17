John Krasinski Is DJing Virtual Prom For High School Students

John Krasinski is giving back.

The actor revealed on Twitter that he’s going to be DJing a virtual prom for the class of 2020, as much of the world is social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“That’s right class of 2020! I’m DJing your prom with some friends this Friday 8EST/5PST! Click link in bio for invitation! See you then!,” he wrote.

There’s also a fun TikTok video included where the star says, “Confused? Me too! For everyone missing prom, I’m hosting! This Friday night.”

Fans were super stoked about the event.

One responded saying,” I’m graduating from college so I will pretend you are DJing our parties. I plan to Xoom some of my fellow graduates so we can have a dance party.”

Another wrote,” I nominate John Krasinski and Emily Blunt to be King and Queen of the prom.”

A third tweeted, “John, we really don’t deserve you, you are something else.”

This isn’t the first thing John has done to help out amid the pandemic.

He previously shared his thanks to essential workers tweeting, “Our bravest heroes on the front lines are not only in our hospitals! Send me @somegoodnews about the other frontline heroes in your community from delivery and sanitation workers to Grocery employees to our police and fire fighters. They are all out there for us! Thank you!!”

The virtual event will be held on Some Good News’ YouTube tonight.

— Stephanie Swaim