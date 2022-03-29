John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Stun In Oscars Weekend Outings

John Legend had a busy Oscar weekend!

The EGOT kicked off Oscars weekend on Friday, by performing at the Ashley x Pandora Home On Tour at the Shrine Expo Hall, singing a variety of his hits from “All of Me” to “Ordinary People.”

For the Ashley x Pandora Home On Tour event, which hosted celebs like Adrienne Bailon, Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald and Amanza Smith, beauty entrepreneur Yris Palmer and WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil, John suited up in a sexy pink suit.

And that was just the start of John’s big weekend. The superstar singer stepped out on Sunday to attend the Vanity Fair party with his wife, Chrissy Teigen. The duo dazzled in coordinating ensembles with John wearing a white tuxedo and black bowtie and Chrissy in a stunning silver, sparkling dress with cutouts along the bodice.

The duo were all smiles on the carpet as they posed for the cameras, and later on social media, John showered praise on his wife, calling her “Fine AF.”

On his own social media, John referenced the wild Oscars moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock, sharing, “We looked good tonight. Otherwise, just a normal no-news evening.”

