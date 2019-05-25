John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Celebrate Son Miles’ First Birthday With Adorable Bear-Themed Bash!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen hosted a bear-tastic birthday for their little one!

Even though Miles turned 1 earlier this month, the family gathered to celebrate the cute toddler’s milestone on Saturday with a sweet backyard bash. Chrissy’s mom, Vilailuck, captured a video from the party of the gang singing “Happy Birthday” before blowing out the candles on Miles’ teddy bear-shaped cake!

“Happy Birthday to you Miles,” the proud grandma wrote alongside the snap, which also showed the little one reluctant to eat his dessert with his hands.

Chrissy joked, “I love how clean he is!” However, older sis Luna was more than willing to dig in as she exclaimed from her dad’s arms, “I wanna eat it too!”

Vilailuck also posted another photo of her and a smiley Miles as he took a ride on a pony — with a little support, of course!

The “All of Me” singer also commemorated his son’s birthday earlier this week on Instagram by sharing a 12-month update on Miles, who loves dancing, swim lessons and sharing!

“Miles update,” John wrote, joking, “Does this mean I have to pose for another one?”

— Gabi Duncan