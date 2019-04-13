John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Have Adorable Disneyland Birthday For Luna

Little Luna is channelling her inner Disney princess!

The tot is turning three on Sunday, and her famous parents took her to the happiest place on earth to celebrate ahead of her big day.

In one adorable snap, Luna is seen sitting on her dad’s shoulder on Main Street in a pink princes dress, with mom Chrissy Teigen beaming behind her.

“Luna had a Disneyland birthday today,” John wrote on Friday.

“(As far as she knows, her birthday is today. Don’t tell her it’s Sunday please. Daddy has to work on Sunday. Thank you)” he wrote.

Other celebs loved the wholesome family snap and sounded off in the comments.

“Perfect fam bam! Happy Birthday Luna princess,” Jessica Alba wrote.

“Hi cuties!!!!!!” Brooklyn Decker commented.

John also posted another cute snap of him with Luna on his shoulders, this time she is seen rocking a Belle costume, and John is next to his pal Mike Rosenthal.

“@mrmikerosenthal and I are submitting this to @dilfs_of_disneyland,” he wrote.

The Grammy winner shared a third pic of him pushin Luna in a stroller.

“This is my last, desperate attempt, Your move, @dilfs_of_disneyland,” he joked.

Seems like little Luna had one magical birthday!

— Stephanie Swaim