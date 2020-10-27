John Legend, Dua Lipa And More Celebs React To Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton’s Engagement

After “The Voice” cohosts Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announced their engagement on Instagram this Tuesday, their celebrity pals couldn’t hold back their excitement!

Dozens of famous faces weighed in on the news on social media. Dua Lipa, who accidentally referred to Blake as Gwen’s “husband” in an interview earlier this year, poked fun at the gaffe with a cheeky response on Gwen’s Instagram post.

“I guess our little interview aged well!!!!! Congratulations!!! Best news,” the singer wrote.

OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, who’s collaborated with Gwen on three songs previously, commented, “WOWWWWWW CONGRAAAAATS.”

Other celebs, including John Legend, Cole Swindell, and Dan + Shay reacted to the news on Twitter.

Congratulations! Amazing news!!!! — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 27, 2020

YEAAHH!! — Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) October 27, 2020

congrats y’all! — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) October 27, 2020

Congratulations to Gwen and Blake on their exciting news!

— by Katcy Stephan