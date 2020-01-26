John Legend Fights Back Tears As He Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle And Kobe Bryant At Grammy Awards

John Legend was overcome with emotion at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, paying tribute to two talented men gone way too soon: Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant.

John, DJ Khaled and Nipsey Hussle won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance Sung for “Higher”, and in Nipsey’s absence the two shared touching words about their late friend, who was fatally shot outside his store Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles in downtown Los Angeles last year.

John spoke fondly of Nipsey, telling the audience:

“I want to thank Khaled for calling me up, calling Nipsey up to do this record. I want to thank all of you for supporting this and for lifting Nipsey’s name up. We all loved him, we all miss him it is terrible that we had to lose him so early. We thank his family for being here tonight with us. Thank you for allowing us to use his legacy and lift it up in song tonight. And we’re just honored to be here tonight. You want to thank my wife and my family. We’ve seen so much tragedy today and last year and so much has gone on. But let’s love each other. Let’s love our families, let’s hold each other tight. God bless,” John shared.

Earlier in the evening, Nipsey picked up another Grammy posthumously for best rap performance for his track “Racks in the Middle,” a collab featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy.

In an emotional speech, members of Nipsey’s family accepted the Grammy on his behalf. “I wanted to thank all of you for showing all the love that I have felt for him all of his life, and will always live in my heart,” his grandmother said. “So thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Nipsey’s family, his longtime love Lauren London, and children Kross and Emani joined Khaled and John onstage during the emotional win, which received a roaring round of applause from the audience.

John also took to Twitter earlier in the evening to pay tribute to both Nipsey and Kobe.

I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020

