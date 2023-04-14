John Legend Honors His & Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna With Adorable 7th Birthday Tribute

John Legend is one proud dad!

The music superstar, 44, wished oldest child Luna a happy 7th birthday on Friday with a sweet Instagram tribute. John shared multiple photos of the youngster alongside his heartfelt caption, in which he listed all of Luna’s most lovable qualities and how grateful he is to have her.

“Happy 7th birthday to our kind, smart, creative, beautiful little girl Luna Simone. She brings us so much light and love every single day and I feel so lucky to be her dad,” he wrote.

John chose a series of cute snaps of Luna over the years, including one snap of the birthday girl sitting on his shoulders and another where she proudly holds up a caricature drawing of herself.

Fans and famous friends such as Mindy Kaling flocked to the comment section with well wishes for Luna on her big day, with many also expressing disbelief over how quickly time has passed since Luna arrived.

“How is she already 7?!” one person wrote, adding a cry face emoji.

John and wife Chrissy Teigen, 37, welcomed Luna on April 14, 2016, and have since added son Miles, 4, and newborn daughter Esti, 3 months, to their family.

The crew recently spent time overseas, with Chrissy sharing Instagram peeks at their Easter celebration in Venice, Italy. In March, the “Cravings” cookbook author told Access Hollywood about how she, John and the kids are adjusting to their newly expanded household.

“It’s so great. It’s really so chaotic and fun. It was like she came right in and fit right in,” Chrissy said of baby Esti.

