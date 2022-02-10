John Mayer Stops Los Angeles Concert To Help Audience Member In Distress

John Mayer stopped his SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series Show at the Hollywood Palladium on Wednesday night to help a fan in distress. John was singing “Slow Dancing In A Burning Room” when he spotted a woman who was visibly not doing well.

He immediately stopped playing and said through his microphone, “We’ve got a bad situation here” and asked for the paramedics to assist. John went on to continue to ask the audience members around the woman if she was conscious and pointed at the woman to make sure medical staff could quickly get to her.

Access Hollywood captured the moment at the concert.

.@JohnMayer stopped his concert in LA to assist a fan who was in distress — calling out to get paramedics there and get the woman medical help. #JohnMayer pic.twitter.com/wN4zrd7kUX — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) February 10, 2022

Once help was on the way, John left the stage briefly while medical staff supported her. The “Sob Rock” singer only returned to the stage once the woman had been safely escorted to medical help.

Pt.2 @JohnMayer stopped his concert in LA to assist a fan who was in distress – only coming back to the stage when he knew she was safe. pic.twitter.com/F80Akv7LhE — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) February 10, 2022

John returned to the stage with a brief statement saying the woman gave fellow concert-goers a thumbs up as she was wheeled out in a wheelchair, and he felt she was in good hands.

John’s concert was part of Sirius’ small stage series. The special concert, hosted by Andy Cohen, featured songs from John’s latest album, Sob Rock, as well as a slew of his classics like “Gravity” and “Who Says.” Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz, Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker, Olivia Culpo, Macy Gray, Paris Jackson, Marlon Wayans, Jeff Ross and more were in attendance at the show.

Mayer’s performance in Los Angeles will air on SiriusXM’s The Spectrum via satellite (ch. 28) and on the SXM App multiple times throughout the week.

