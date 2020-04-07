John Prine, Grammy-Winning Music Legend, Dies At 73 Of Coronavirus Complications

The music world is mourning a legend. Singer and songwriter John Prine died on Tuesday following complications from COVID-19, his family confirmed to multiple publications including the New York Times. He was 73.

Prine’s death comes days after a post on his official Facebook page revealed that he’d been hospitalized in “critical” condition on March 26 upon experiencing a sudden onset of coronavirus symptoms. His wife, Fiona, shared a follow-up informing fans that Prine remained “very ill” and had pneumonia in both lungs.

The two-time Grammy winner shot to fame after Kris Kristofferson caught his performance at a small Chicago venue in 1970, per the Times. Within weeks of their chance meeting, Prine joined his new friend and admirer onstage in New York City and signed to Atlantic Records the next day.

“We join the world in mourning the passing of revered country and folk singer/songwriter John Prine,” the Recording Academy shared in a statement. “Widely lauded as one of the most influential songwriters of his generation, John’s impact will continue to inspire musicians for years to come. We send our deepest condolences to his loved ones.”

The Grand Ole Opry also paid tribute, remembering Prine on Twitter as a figure who “touched our hearts with his music.”

Though Prine was lauded by fellow icons early on, including Bob Dylan, Carly Simon and Bonnie Raitt, he found some of his biggest commercial and critical success near the end of his five-decade career.

In 2018, Prine’s album “The Tree of Forgiveness” marked his highest-ever chart debut with a No. 5 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100. The LP was also his first to feature new original music in more than a decade. The following year, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and accepted lifetime achievement honors at the 2020 Grammys in January.

