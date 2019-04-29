John Singleton To Be Taken Off Life Support After Suffering ‘Major Stroke’

Director John Singleton will be taken off life support today, his rep confirms to Access.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off of life support today. This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John’s doctors,” his rep said in a statement to Access.

“John Singleton is a prolific, ground-breaking director who changed the game and opened doors in Hollywood, a world that was just a few miles away, yet worlds away, from the neighborhood in which he grew up,” the statement continued. “Details about memorial services will be provided at a later date.”

The news comes after he suffered a “major stroke” last week and was subsequently hospitalized.

His rep went on to thank John’s fans, friends and colleagues for their support during the tough time.

“We are grateful to his fans, friends and colleagues for the outpour of love and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. We want to thank all the doctors at Cedars Sinai for the impeccable care he received,” Johne’s rep said in a statement.

“John Daniel Singleton will be survived by his extraordinary mother, Sheila Ward, his father, Danny Singleton and his children Justice, Maasai, Hadar, Cleopatra, Selenesol, Isis, and Seven,” the rep also added.

Singleton is best known for directing the 1991 hit, “Boyz N The Hood,” which earned him two Oscar nominations.

He also directed a variety of other films including, “2 Fast 2 Furious,” “Shaft,” and “Four Brothers.”

— by Stephanie Swaim