John Stamos Gives An Incredible Tour of His $5.8M House With Wife Caitlin McHugh

He’s John Stamos and welcome to his crib!

The “Fuller House” star, 55, gave his Instagram followers a tour of his Los Angeles home on Wednesday during an interview with Architectural Digest.

John first directed our attention to a framed blue baby onesie with his popular phrase “Have Mercy” printed on it that was hanging on the wall near the front entryway.

“This is how I found out he was a boy,” the actor explained with his son Billy in his arms. “We had a box and there was a pink “have mercy” and a blue “have mercy” and the blue was on top.”

John shares 1-year-old Billy with his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos, who he met on the set of “Law & Order: SVU.”

The musician went on to explain that the residence (which he acquired in 2005) is his “first adult home.”

“This is the first house that I really feel that it’s just, it’s me,” he said.

“Everything is just sturdy and funky and cool, like me,” he added as he entered the eclectic-looking living room.

The “You” star revealed that a former assistant director on “Full House” helped him design the home and he “cried” when he saw the finished product.

John and Caitlin then began to reminisce on their wedding that was hosted at their home last February.

“She planned the wedding in two weeks!” John said.

After playing a quick tune on a grand piano and showing off the typewriter they received from Tom Hanks (nbd), John and Caitlin showed off their unique bedroom.

“I always tell people it feels like we’re Snow White and the seven dwarves living up here,” Caitlin said of their view of the Hollywood hills. “It’s such a fairytale hideaway.”

We are then whisked away to the rustic dining room, the farmhouse-style kitchen, and the gorgeous California backyard complete with a woodfire pizza oven (not jealous at all)!

Nearing the end of the tour, we get to see John’s man cave that is filled with special Disney collectors items!

“We are both lifelong Disney fans,” Caitlin shared. “So, it’s always held a magical place in my heart.”

If these two ever need another “seven dwarf” over for a pizza party, we are totally available!