Priyanka Chopra Is An Adorable Fangirl For The Jonas Brothers & So Is John Stamos!

Priyanka Chopra is a serious sucker for Nick Jonas, but maybe not as much as John Stamos!

The 36-year-old “Isn’t It Romantic” star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet pic of her shooting her hubby a loving gaze backstage at the Jonas Brothers’ Wango Tango performance.

“Romeo oh Romeo,” she captioned the candid snap.

“Fuller House” star John Stamos also came out for the performance and was in complete fangirl mode in a Jonas Brothers T-shirt and JoBro tattoos.

The group posed for photos backstage where Nick took a moment to “concede” at the feet of John after their long drawn out war of love for one another.

“Don’t concede defeat yet,” we hear Priyanka saying in the background of the “Full House” alums Instagram video.

Come on Nick, don’t be a sucker for me,” he joked in the caption. “This ain’t over yet.”

The JoBros shared the photo with John on their Instagram with the caption, “Uncle Jonas. Welcome to the family.”

Now that John AND Priyanka are official members of this family, we would really, really love to be adopted (sorry mom and dad).

