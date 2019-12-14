John Travolta And Olivia Newton-John Reunite In Iconic ‘Grease’ Costumes For The First Time In 4 Decades

We’ve got chills, and they’re multiplying! Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta reunited in their iconic Danny and Sandy costumes from the 1978 hit movie “Grease” for the first time since the movie was filmed.

“First time in costume since we made the movie ! So excited!!” Olivia, 71, captioned an Instagram post of the two. Olivia did her best Sandy in a signature yellow-and-white skirted look, while John smoldered in a leather jacket and classic Danny Zuko hair.

WATCH: Olivia Newton-John Is Auctioning Off Her Iconic ‘Grease’ Leather Pants And Jacket

The duo, who played teen heartthrobs in the movie, reunited for the “Meet ‘n ‘Grease’” event in Florida on Friday, a special screening of the hit movie where the actors joined audience members for a Q&A dressed in costume.

John, 65, also posted fun images from the night, including a video of the Q&A portion where Olivia ditched her yellow outfit for the black leather getup of “bad Sandy.”

“#Grease is still the word. Opening night of #MeetNGrease at the @coralskyamp in West Palm Beach!” John captioned an Instagram post.

Of course, “Grease” wouldn’t be complete if Danny and Sandy didn’t ride off into the sunset together—John included a sweet picture of the two recreating the movie’s final scene where they fly off in a red convertible.

The couple looked automatic, systematic, hydromatic in their greased lightning!