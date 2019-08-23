John Travolta ‘Can’t Wait’ To Present At VMAs After Oscar Flub

John Travolta is giving the prestigious duty of presenting an award one more shot!

The 65-year-old actor stopped by Access Live to dish about getting tapped to redeem his presenting skills at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, years after he introduced Idina Menzel’s performance at the 2014 Oscars and said, “Please welcome the wicked-ly talented, the one and only, Adele Dazeem.”

Access Live’s host Scott Evans painted the picture for John, “You walk out on that stage and you see that prompter.” To which John joked, “I am going to mispronounce.”

Adding, “It was hilarious because we drilled it the day before. And suddenly on the prompter, I see a phonetically driven and broken apart, well, I guess that’s the new name.”

The entertainer pointed out that “five other people goofed up” that night but he was the only one that got all the backlash.

For a year, Adele Dazeem was truly the internet’s gift that kept on giving. John later apologized for his mix-up saying, “I’ve been beating myself up all…Then I thought…what would Idina Menzel say? She’d say, Let it go, let it go!”

But we’re sure John is going to nail it this time! The “Fanatic” actor is set to present an award on Monday night. Lenny Kravitz, and Billy Ray Cyrus have also signed on as presenters.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will host the show, which airs Monday, August 26th at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.