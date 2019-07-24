Watch John Travolta As Creepy Celebrity Stalker In Fred Durst’s New Movie

John Travolta is channeling his inner stalker in a new Hollywood thriller that will have you triple checking the lock on your door!

On Wednesday, the first trailer for Fred Durst’s “The Fanatic” dropped, in which Travolta stars as a middle-aged film fan named Moose who becomes obsessed with meeting his favorite action hero, Hunter Dunbar.

The “Savages” actor is almost unrecognizable with a bowl/mullet-like haircut, Hawaiian shirt, and dorky white tennis shoes – totally not creepy, right?

Watch the full trailer below:



The trailer opens with Moose attempting to get an autograph from Hunter during a book signing in Hollywood.

Moose quickly becomes agitated when a security guard tries to escort him away from the Hollywood A-Lister.

After an unsuccessful attempt to meet his hero, Moose does a little digging to find out where Hunter lives, which leads to an in person scolding from the actor himself.

Then, things go from bad to stage five stalker when Moose breaks into Hunter’s home despite his warning.

Shortly after some creepy scenes that will likely show up in our worst “Home Alone” nightmares, we see Hunter wake up to the realization that he has been restrained to his bed with heavy rope. O. M. F. G.

“I just wanted an autograph,” Moose says in a strained tone.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, John Travolta is pretty much nailing the psycho stalker vibe and we are so here for it!

“The Fanatic” hits theaters Aug. 30, 2019.

