Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Reveals What Made Her Cry During Amber Heard Trial (EXCLUSIVE)

Throughout the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial, one of the biggest names to emerge was Camille Vasquez.

In her first one-on-one TV interview after her team pulled out a win for Depp, the 37-year-old attorney gets personal exclusively with Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez.

During her candid chat with Mario, Camille opens up about growing up in a hotel as a child of a Hilton Hotels executive, sharing, “I had a really blessed childhood, but we grew up fast because we were reflections of our father and it was his place of employment and we lived there, but we also had to be, you know, proper young ladies.”

The California native also gets emotional revealing a touching story about a mother who drove her daughter to the defamation trial just so she could watch the powerhouse Latina attorney at work.

“I had a mother drive, take her daughter out of school and drive her to watch the trial. During one of the breaks and she, she stopped me, and she made me cry because she said, ‘I took my daughter out of school, it was important enough because I wanted her to meet you.’ And, you know she said there aren’t role models out there,” she said. “Young, female, Hispanic role models for her to look up to and you’ve been that for her, so thank you. And I, again I was really touched by that, and I don’t know how it happened but other than I was just doing my job.”

Since Camille has garnered many fans on social media, Mario asked who she wants to play her in a movie, to which she replied, “Some wonderful Latina, hopefully actress like Salma Hayek or…Eva Longoria. There’s been some people who have said I look a little bit like that.”

