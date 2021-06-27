Johnny Solinger, Former Skid Row Singer, Dead At 55

Former Skid Row singer, Johnny Solinger, has passed away at the age of 55.

Skid Row’s official Instagram account confirmed the sad news on Saturday and shared a heartfelt tribute for the rocker, which read, “We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Godspeed Singo. Say hello to Scrappy for us.”

The statement was signed “much love” from current members Rachel Bolan, ZP Theart, Snake Sabo, Rob Hammersmith and Scotti Hill. Johnny was Skid Row’s longest-running vocalist, he sang with the rock band from 1999 to 2015.

Johnny’s wife, actress Paula Marcenaro Solinger, also shared the heartbreaking news on her Facebook account, writing, “Johnny has passed. I was holding his hand. He went in peace. Thank you all.”

Adding, “I will take a break from everything but please know I am forever grateful for your love.”

The singer’s tragic death comes less than two months after he shared he had been diagnosed with liver failure.

“It is with a heavy heart I must let everyone know what’s going on with me and my health. I have been hospitalized for over the last month,” he penned on Facebook. “I have been diagnosed with liver failure. And prognosis is not so good.”

At the time, Jonny asked fans to “send me all the healing vibes you can” and donations to help with his medical bills. A friend of the musician’s subsequently created a GoFundMe page to help and has raised $16,000 toward a $100,000 goal.

