JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers Divulge Why ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Couples Have Lasting Love

“Bachelor in Paradise” is where to go to find lasting love!

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers, who found each other on season 12 of “The Bachelorette,” dished to Access Hollywood why “Bachelor In Paradise” couples have more success at finding love, compared to the other “Bachelor” franchises.

“I think there’s no pressure. Like there’s not this expectation that you have to get engaged at the end of it,” JoJo explained to Access at NBC’s Television Critics Association summer press tour.

Adding, “And all these eyes are looking at your one relationship. I think that it’s more fun, there’s more people. There are more options.”

Jordan echoed his fiancée’s explanation, adding that the contestants are also more comfortable to date on camera because it isn’t their first rodeo.

“It’s also not their first time. Right the first time you’re on camera trying to kiss and date. it’s very awkward. So, it’s their second go around or 3rd of 4th so you get a little more comfortable,” Jordan said. “Like you’re more yourself.”

“The thing is it’s not just one person everyone is trying to date,” JoJo added. “You get to sort of filter through who you’re really connecting with.”

Jordan and JoJo also noted that they are both totally “stressed out” with this season on “BIP,” seemingly because all of the Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Blake Horstmann drama.

The pair, who are expected to finally tie the knot next spring after getting engaged four years ago, also revealed to us how teaming up for their new show “Cash Pad” has totally gotten them ready to get hitched.

“Well everybody always told us there are two ways to break up: renovate a property together or go into business together,” Jordan admitted to Access. “But we did both, we’re still here.”

JoJo also noted how doing the show has made their relationship stronger, saying, “We’re too tired at the end of the night to talk about anything so it’s great.”

“It’s probably the one reason we don’t fight. We get home from renovating a property it’s like I love you good night,” Jordan jokingly quipped.