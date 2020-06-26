JoJo Siwa Addresses Blackface Accusations Amid ‘Nonstop’ Music Video Backlash

JoJo Siwa is speaking out amid accusations that a young dancer in her newest music video was performing in blackface.
The big top-themed video, which the “Boomerang” singer dropped last week, featured a wide range of dancers in circus attire – including a ballerina donning what appeared to be brown face makeup and monkey ears.
After a week of mounting criticism, JoJo addressed the allegations in a lengthy Twitter message. In it, she stood by the choice, insisting it was part of the dancer’s animal costume.
“We’re talking about kids dressing up as circus animals!” the “Masked Singer” contestant wrote in part. “No one in my video is wearing blackface. It’s awful that anyone’s mind would even go there. Kids dressing in animal costumes, having their faces painted to look like animals, acting the part. There were zebras, tigers, dogs, clowns, mermaids, everything.”
JoJo then restated her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
“I’ve addressed Black Lives Matter issues previously on my social media, I will say it again for the ones in the back, Black Lives Matter, today, tomorrow, yesterday and forever,” she wrote. “I’m on the right side of history here. Stop trying to make this about something it isn’t.”
The 17-year-old also addressed speculation that her recent Instagram post about purging hateful commenters from her Instagram was related to the blackface allegations. She insisted that the message “had absolutely nothing to do with” the video, but instead was targeted at others who had made personal attacks on her.
“I blocked certain people online and stopped following others because I was tired of seeing the personal hate on me,” she wrote. “Some people will do anything for attention and that includes being mean. People were sending me really horrible and disgusting messages about my appearance, my sexuality, my content, and overall just being hateful.”
This is for all the people I blocked today…. peace out girl scout.✌️ This is my instagram and anyone who is going to be mean is NOT going to be allowed on here. People are bossing me around, telling me who to follow, what to post, what to like, what to say, what to do, everything. It’s not about what you do on social media it’s about what you do in real life. I said it best when I was 12 “Hide behind the screen cause their just so mean. but we don’t play it like that, we don’t even fight back”….. and now this is for everyone who is being kind right now…. thank you❤️! I really do see your posts, I really do read your captions, and I really do appreciate them. More than you know.❤️ also side note…. People went to my DOGS instagram. my DOG. to hate on me. iconic! 🐶
JoJo’s post received a wide range of reactions. While some fans stood by her, many criticized her for deflecting responsibility.
“This doesn’t look like an apology luv,” one wrote.
“I didn’t do anything that needs an apology… This is me clearing this up,” JoJo wrote back.
