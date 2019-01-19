JoJo Siwa is back at it with an over-the-top new music video.

The YouTube sensation shared the colorful new video, which is shot at her house on Saturday.

The video features cameos by JoJo’s mom, brother and little doggie Bow Bow!

The vid ends with an over-the-dance dance party in JoJo’s driveway that features a ton of kids having a blast, people in blow-up unicorn costumes and even a larger than life Bow Bow!

But it appears the shoot in the driveway attracted some attention from the fire department.

The “Dance Moms” alum shared a snap of her posing with firefighters.

“So…. we may have used colored smoke in my new music video…. and also 50 firefighters may have showed up. Everything was all right they just making sure that we were safe (also, they wanted to watch),” she wrote.

What do you think about JoJo’s new music video?

— Stephanie Swaim