JoJo Siwa Ditches Signature Blonde Ponytail For Brunette Hairdo And Looks Totally Different

JoJo Siwa is changing up her signature look!

The 17-year-old YouTube star shocked fans over the weekend when she debuted a brand-new hairdo in a video on TikTok and Instagram – and it’s quite the transformation!

In the clip, JoJo is seen rocking her typical side pony and her signature oversized bow as she mouthed the viral sound used on TikTok that says: “Girl don’t do it, it’s not worth it. I’m not gonna do it girl. I was just thinking about it. I’m not gonna do it.”

In the next clip, the young superstar strutted into the frame with her freshly dyed chocolate brown hair color, worn down in curls. “I did it,” she said.

And it looks like fans are totally here for the change, with one fan commenting, “I WAS NOT READY FOR THAT.”

“THE COLOR SUITS YOU SO MUCH I CAN’T EVEN OMG,” wrote another.

A third fan commented, “My jaw dropped to the floor! I love it so much!”

This isn’t the first time the star changed up her look! Back in April, she dressed “normally” for a day after honoring a fan’s requested. In a clip posted to TikTok, she sported an oversized black T-shirt and wore her hair in loose blonde beach waves.

But JoJo was back to rocking her sparkly getup the next day.