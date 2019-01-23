Jojo Siwa just added more fuel to this fire…

On Tuesday, the YouTube star appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” where she gave us the rundown on her (flame-filled) feud with Justin Bieber!

It all started after the “Love Yourself” singer shared his opinion about Jojo’s BMW convertible with her face on it.

“So, West Coast Customs who my parents had make the car, basically, they posted this picture and Justin Bieber commented on it “burn it.” Burn it! Three times he commented burn it,” she explained to Jimmy.

Jojo, 15, thought the dust had settled after Justin tweeted out an apology and the two went back and forth jokingly about “burning” other things.

“We kinda just had fun and games back and forth and now he’s supposed to be performing at my sixteenth birthday party. Right, Justin?”

The “Dance Moms” alum snuck in one more burn before she went on to describe her mantra on positivity.

“I invited him! I didn’t get an invite to the wedding, but I still invited him to my party,” she said.

And her message on kindness is actually pretty insightful for a 15-year-old!

“There’s so much hate in this world and I just don’t really understand why there needs to be, so I try to tell my people; Listen, if you’re getting bullied at school or if you’re getting bullied online, on social media, don’t focus on that one person who is being mean to you. Focus on the ten other nice people that are loving you or supporting you,” she said.

Hopefully she can add the Biebs to that nice list even though she isn’t on the wedding list…