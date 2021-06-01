JoJo Siwa Reveals Iggy Azalea Supported Her After She Came Out: ‘She Was There As A Friend’

JoJo Siwa is feeling the love!

The “Boomerang” singer spoke out to Entertainment Weekly and revealed that Iggy Azalea was a major support after she came out.

“The night that I came out, Iggy Azalea actually texted me. She was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m so happy for you. This is amazing,’ It was like 3 a.m. at this point. This was before (my girlfriend) and I were on FaceTime every single night sleeping,” she said. “We talked for a while and I got to tell her everything. It was really sweet. She was there as a friend.

In addition to speaking with Iggy, JoJo revealed that a ton of other celebrities congratulated her including Kim Kardashian, Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Nas X.

JoJo first seemingly came in a video with Pride House on social media back in January 2021, where she and a group from the house lip sync along to Paramore’s, “Ain’t It Fun.” She seemed to officially confirm things shortly after, posting a photo of her wearing a shirt that says, “BEST. GAY. COUSIN. EVER.”

Later on in February, she revealed she is dating Kylie Prew, sharing a photo and gushing about her in the caption.

“It’s my first valentines dayyyy!! No one in the world makes me as happy as this girl does. I’m so thankful to have fallen in love with the most perfect person ever who makes me smile 24/7. I love you more than you’ll ever know!” she wrote.

After JoJo came out, Access Hollywood spoke with her longtime friend and former “Dance Moms” co-star Nia Sioux, who shared how happy she is for her friend.

“I saw that she has a girlfriend now too, so I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness!’ I’m so happy for her though,” she said. “I’m really proud of her because… I saw this one post and there was this one woman, mother I guess, commenting on her stuff saying, ‘My child will never watch you again.’ And JoJo was like, ‘Ok.’ Like ok! I love that JoJo did that because I think it sets such a great example for so many kids, just being themselves. I think that it’s amazing and I’m really, really proud of her. I’m really proud of her. I texted her and was like, ‘Dude, I’m so proud of you.’”

— Stephanie Swaim