JoJo Siwa Shows Off New ‘Mullet Daddy’ Look In Latest Hair Transformation

JoJo Siwa is making mullets cool again!

On Monday, the 19-year-old shared a hilarious video of herself rocking a side-swept mullet using hair extensions.

In the clip posted to TikTok, she showed off her new ‘do while mouthing the words to the social media platform’s viral sound from YouTube gamer, Quackity, that refers to being a “mullet daddy.”

“It’s giving….🤠🤠🤠,” she captioned the post.

In a follow up clip she joked that prenatal vitamins helped her famous long blonde locks grow back at record speed, after she debuted a pixie cut earlier this year.

“People were telling me that prenatal vitamins make your hair grow….what?!” she quipped as she pulled her extensions out of her hood.

The mullet must have been a huge hit, because on Wednesday JoJo took to TikTok again, hilariously sharing a video of herself saying, “I want my daddy” along with another soundbite from Marvel’s “Ant Man.”

“Why was the mullet a vibe…” she captioned the video.

In July, JoJo opened up about a bald spot on the side of her head, revealing that a stress rash from when she was on the hit show “Dance Moms” when she was younger lead to her no longer having hair in that spot.