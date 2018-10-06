JoJo Siwa Takes On The New 'Dark Entities' Maze At Knott's Scary Farm 2018 (Exclusive)

JoJo Siwa is getting her Halloween on!
The "Dance Moms" alum exclusively took Access through the new "Dark Entities" maze at Knott's Scary Farm, where she got frightened and chased by the monsters in the maze!
"Teleport beyond earth and into a realm where the darkness is absolute. In the depths of space, a lone station faces terror beyond all imagination," a press release about the maze reads.
"An extraterrestrial mutation has invaded the station, and it’s on the prowl for new hosts. The unearthly inhabitants’ force increases as it feeds on its unwilling victims," the release continues. "Escape the dark entities before its deathly force eliminates all living form aboard the station. There’s nowhere to escape when time is running out!"
The 46th Season of Knott's Scary Farm runs through Oct. 31 and it features 14 mazes and scare zones.
-- Stephanie Swaim