Jon Batiste’s Emotional GRAMMY Awards Win Shared With His Dad, Family

Jon Batiste had his family on tap to celebrate his big GRAMMY night on Sunday!

The “Freedom” singer snagged the Grammy Award for Album of the Year and was overcome with gratitude for all those in his inner circle who helped him on his way to this moment.

Jon took the stage for an emotional speech, sharing:

“Wow! Wow! Thank you. You know, I really, I believe this to my core, there is no best musician, best artist, best dancer, best actor. The creative arts are subjective and they reach people at a point in their lives when they need it most. Like a song or an album is made and it almost has a radar to find the person when they need it the most,” Jon began.

“I mean man, I’d like to thank god. I just put my head down and I work on the craft every day, I love music. I have been playing since I was a little boy. It’s more than entertainment for me, it is a spiritual practice.

“And there are so many people that went into making this album, my grandfather is on the album, my nephews, my dad is here,” Jon added.

“My executive producer Ryan Lynn, right here, come on, man, I don’t want to be up here by myself,” Jon shared as he invited him onstage. “I didn’t do it by myself.”

“Every single artist that was nominated in this category, I actually love and have had experiences, out of body experiences with your music. I honor you. And this is for real artists, real musicians, let’s just keep going. Be you, that’s it. I love you.”

