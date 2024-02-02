Jon Bon Jovi React To Being Named MusiCares Person of the Year: ‘Beyond Words’

Jon Bon Jovi can add another honor to his resume—being named the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year!

The singer joins legendary artists like Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton, Tom Petty, and Bruce Springsteen to be given the honor.

For Jon being part of this group is “beyond words.”

“These are icons, on top of icons. You know the greatest of the great. To be in a room with them and to actually be able to call them friend is one of the greatest honors of my life,” he told Access Hollywood at the event.

Jon Bon Jovi, Lenny Kravtiz, Sabrina Carpenter And More Stars Stun At 2024 MusiCares Gala View Gallery

Aside from getting the prestigious honor, Jon Bon Jovi has a lot to look forward to, he has several weddings coming up.

While chatting to Access he revealed he wrote a sweet song for his daughter’s Stephanie Bongiovi’s wedding called “Kiss The Bride,” which he promises is “the wedding song of the next 100 years.”

Although he still doesn’t know if he’ll sing at his son Jake Bongiovi’s wedding to Millie Bobby Brown, he told Access why they’re the perfect couple.

“They’re growing together,” he said. “We’re really madly in love with both of them because they get the idea that they’re in this together and we support it fully. Their family are great. She works very hard. He works very hard and we’re really enjoying it.”