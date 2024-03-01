Millie Bobby Brown Hopes ‘Damsel’ Inspires People To Find Their ‘Inner Dragon’: Be ‘Courageous’

Millie Bobby Brown is channeling her “inner dragon” in her action-packed new movie “Damsel”!

In the Netflix fantasy film, the “Stranger Things” actress stars as a noblewoman-turned-princess named Elodie, who must fight for her life after her groom’s family sacrifices her to a fire-breathing dragon.

At the movie’s New York City premiere, Millie told Access Hollywood that she hopes the movie inspires viewers to summon the strength within them.

“[It’s about] finding your inner dragon, being courageous, being brave, and being resilient and self-reliant,” she shared.

Millie is bringing some of the takeaways from “Damsel” into her new decade of life following her 20th birthday last month.

“Be courageous, be brave … I don’t want to ever be afraid to be myself, and take the risk with projects,” she said of her mindset for her 20s.

“I’m always thinking, ‘What haven’t I done?’ ‘What can I do next?’ That gear is always turning,” she added.

“Damsel” hits Netflix on March 8.